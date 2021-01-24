Peggy Jean Larson

She was raised in Fort Pierre and Agar South Dakota, a graduate of Agar High School. Among her many professions, her most notable careers were as a waitress, promoted to Assistant Manager for Pizza Hut and a seamstress for Waterloo Tent and Tarp later on. She retired after 44 years in 2010. Peggy enjoyed many hobbies: riding motorcycles, fishing, playing slots, gardening, metal detecting, and feeding wildlife. She may have been small but she had a good pinch. She loved and adored her family and exuded friendship and fun.