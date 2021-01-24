 Skip to main content
Peggy Jean Larson
November 23, 1948-January 18, 2021

Waterloo-Peggy Jean Larson, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 18, at home. She was born November 23, 1948 in St. Edward Nebraska, daughter of Emery and Ethel Forney Reitz. She married Larry Lee Larson August 1, 1979 in Waterloo.

She was raised in Fort Pierre and Agar South Dakota, a graduate of Agar High School. Among her many professions, her most notable careers were as a waitress, promoted to Assistant Manager for Pizza Hut and a seamstress for Waterloo Tent and Tarp later on. She retired after 44 years in 2010. Peggy enjoyed many hobbies: riding motorcycles, fishing, playing slots, gardening, metal detecting, and feeding wildlife. She may have been small but she had a good pinch. She loved and adored her family and exuded friendship and fun.

Survived by: her husband, Larry; a daughter, Sheila (Jeff) Bates of Fairbank; a granddaughter she raised, Autum (Derek) Larsen of Grundy Center; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Shawn, Amanda, Alyssa, Dominic, Keoda, and Nevaeh; eight great grandchildren; a brother, John Reitz of Florida.

Preceded by: her parents, a daughter, Jamie Yung, son, James Yung, siblings, Linda Frick, Delores Miller, Rick Grandon, and Larry Reitz.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time. During the Spring, a memorial ride will occur in Peggy’s honor. Date to be determined.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family.

Condolences can be left at www.parrottandwood.com

