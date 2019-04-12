PARKERSBURG — Peggy Jean Haan, 82, of Parkersburg, died Monday, April 8, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born June 4, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Edward and Tillie (Reints) Brandt. On June 9, 1956, she married Ervin J. Haan.
She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and earned a diploma from the Allen School of Nursing in 1956. Peggy was employed as a registered nurse in various settings for over 40 years, including Allen Hospital in Waterloo for 17 years and Courtney Springs Village in Merritt Island, Fla. for 13 years. Peggy and her husband lived in the Cedar Valley area and Parkersburg until 1983, when they moved to Cocoa, Fla. After retirement, they returned to Parkersburg. She was in fellowship at the Stout Gospel Hall and the DeLand Gospel Hall while living in Florida.
Survived by: her husband of Parkersburg; three children, Matthew and Michelle Haan of Hudson, Mark and JoAnn Haan of Cedar Falls and Marti and Rick Pruhs of Waverly; nine grandchildren, Micah, McKenzie, Morgan, Katelyn and Jonny, Larissa, Ellie, Zachary, Chloe and Cade; and a sister, Barbara and Tommy Christopherson of Ackley.
Preceded in death by: an infant son, Marshall George Haan; and her parents.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Stout Gospel Hall, Stout, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the hall.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Peggy trusted Christ as her Savior at the age of 11, taking in the truth of John 3:16. Peggy enjoyed baking, reading, listening to music and singing hymns. She loved taking her children and grandchildren to Walt Disney World. Peggy’s greatest joy was spoiling her husband and grandchildren.
