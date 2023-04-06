May 29, 1959-March 29, 2023

Peggy Drilling was a beloved sister, daughter, friend, and so much more. She touched the hearts of everyone she met and stayed true to herself no matter what trials came her way. Peggy’s kindness knew no bounds, and she would give everything she had to help someone in need. She always said that her purpose was to care for others, and she accomplished just that—living each day selflessly.

Peggy was born on May 29, 1959 in Waterloo, IA, and died on March 29, 2023 at the age of 63. She graduated from Don Bosco high school in 1976 before continuing her education at cosmetology school. Later, she worked as a childcare worker, cosmetologist, and a caretaker for sick family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joanne and Gerald Drilling, and her siblings, Kenneth Drilling, Steve Drilling, Rose Ivy, and Christine Lacey.

She is survived by her brother Martin (Marie) Drilling of Waterloo and sisters, Maureen Apel of Gilbertville, Gina (George) Wagner of Norwalk, Jody Maxfield of Des Moines, and Mary Terry of Independence. She also leaves behind her honorary children—Jessica and Morgan Dodge, and the numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.