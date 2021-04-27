December 29, 1933-April 24, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Pearl Irene Hanson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at The Deery Suites at Western Home Communities. She was born December 29, 1933 in Owen, Wisconsin, the daughter of Peter & Marie (Jensen) Krarup. She married Richard Hanson on August 21, 1953 in Withee, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death September 14, 2016.

Survivors include her son, Scott (Tawn) Hanson of New Hope, Minnesota; her daughter, Kim Hanson of Waterloo; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Abigail. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one daughter, Dawn Hanson; one brother, Harold Krarup; and four sisters, twins May & Rose Krarup, Helga Pickett and Alma Warns.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with burial at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church or Lutheran Family Services. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.Dahl FuneralHome.com.