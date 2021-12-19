Pearl H. Goos, 100, died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities. She was born on October 29, 1921 in rural Tama County, Iowa, the daughter of Ed and Augusta Wilken Schulz. She graduated from Gladbrook High School. Pearl and Willys “Bud” Goos were married July 8, 1944 in her parents' home in Gladbrook. He died March 12, 2012. She learned to be a seamstress at an early age, and it was to be her lifetime interest. She won several awards from the Simplicity and McCall companies. Grundy Center was their home in the 1950's and in 1960 they moved to Waterloo. Pearl worked in fabric shops and several gift shops. She retired from the Homestead House in 1986. Survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Bud; and sisters, Inez Hass and Erma Sievers.