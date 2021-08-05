Pearl Evelyn Niehaus Hamilton

Pearl is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie (Keith) Oltmann of Temple, Texas, Joyce (Merlyn) Hirsch, and Karen (Paul) Miller of Clarksville, one son, Donnie (Sharon Buddenhagen) Niehaus of Allison. She has eight grandchildren, David Oltmann of Hutto, Texas, Tom (Malu Talon) Oltmann of Dripping Springs, Texas, Aaron (Christie Carr) Hirsch of Dyersville, Iowa, Jill (William) Backer of Clarksville, Iowa, Adam (Shannon Weber) Henning of Sherman, Orgeon, Matthew (Jennifer Montgomery) Niehaus of Washington, Illinois, Chad (Lisa Lyons) Niehaus of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Jason Niehaus of Brooklyn, Iowa. Pearl has fifteen great grandchildren. They are Tyler, Hailey Pearl, Luke, and Cole Hirsch, Mason, Miles, Maxim, Meyer, Paitynn and Barrett Niehaus, Seneka, Tieg, and Berklee Henning, Mario and Travis Oltmann. Pearl has four step-children, Kathleen Hamilton of Port Orchard, Washington, James (Patricia) Hamilton of Walnut, California, Colleen Hamilton (special friend, Dean Larson) of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Sylvia (Steve) Rogers of Rochester, Minnesota. Her step-grandchildren are Hannah (Nu’u) Punimata of Lacey, Washington, Jacob (Brittney) Hamilton of Orange, California, Allyson Mullesch of Silvia, Illinois, Nicolas (Larissa) Mullesch, and one step-great-grandson, Miles Mullesch of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Emily Rogers of Rochester, Minnesota, and Alex Rogers of Arlington, Virginia. Pearl is survived by one sister-in-law, Marilyn (Don) Frerichs of Clarksville.