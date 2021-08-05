October 10, 1924-August 3, 2021
CLARKSVILLE-Pearl Evelyn Niehaus Hamilton of Clarksville, Iowa was born on October 10, 1924 in rural Butler County near Clarksville. She was the daughter of Ralph and Alice (Folkers) Frerichs. Pearl was baptized on March 15, 1925 at her parent’s home in Clarksville and was confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church on March 17, 1940. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1942 and attended Business College in Des Moines, Iowa. Pearl passed away on Tuesday August 3, 2021, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes, reaching the age of 96.
On June 20, 1943 Pearl was united in marriage to Martin J. Niehaus at St. John Lutheran Church. They farmed in rural Allison and Clarksville areas until 1955, when they moved to Clarksville, where they resided until Martin’s death on August 17, 1971. Pearl married Elwood Hamilton on February 19, 1982 at the Clarksville Community Church. They made their home in Clarksville enjoying their retirement by traveling, golfing and spending time with their families until Rod’s death on March 22, 1989.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Alice (Folkers) Frerichs, husband Martin Niehaus, husband Rod Hamilton, three sisters, Ruth (Ed) Lubben of Allison, Charlotte (Harold) Wyatt of Clarksville, Dorothy (Raymond) Hummel of Charles City, and brothers, Paul (Louise) Frerichs of Boston, Massachusetts and Don (Marilyn) Frerichs of Clarksville.
Pearl is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie (Keith) Oltmann of Temple, Texas, Joyce (Merlyn) Hirsch, and Karen (Paul) Miller of Clarksville, one son, Donnie (Sharon Buddenhagen) Niehaus of Allison. She has eight grandchildren, David Oltmann of Hutto, Texas, Tom (Malu Talon) Oltmann of Dripping Springs, Texas, Aaron (Christie Carr) Hirsch of Dyersville, Iowa, Jill (William) Backer of Clarksville, Iowa, Adam (Shannon Weber) Henning of Sherman, Orgeon, Matthew (Jennifer Montgomery) Niehaus of Washington, Illinois, Chad (Lisa Lyons) Niehaus of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Jason Niehaus of Brooklyn, Iowa. Pearl has fifteen great grandchildren. They are Tyler, Hailey Pearl, Luke, and Cole Hirsch, Mason, Miles, Maxim, Meyer, Paitynn and Barrett Niehaus, Seneka, Tieg, and Berklee Henning, Mario and Travis Oltmann. Pearl has four step-children, Kathleen Hamilton of Port Orchard, Washington, James (Patricia) Hamilton of Walnut, California, Colleen Hamilton (special friend, Dean Larson) of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Sylvia (Steve) Rogers of Rochester, Minnesota. Her step-grandchildren are Hannah (Nu’u) Punimata of Lacey, Washington, Jacob (Brittney) Hamilton of Orange, California, Allyson Mullesch of Silvia, Illinois, Nicolas (Larissa) Mullesch, and one step-great-grandson, Miles Mullesch of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Emily Rogers of Rochester, Minnesota, and Alex Rogers of Arlington, Virginia. Pearl is survived by one sister-in-law, Marilyn (Don) Frerichs of Clarksville.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the St. John Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran church in Clarksville.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
