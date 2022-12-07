December 4, 2022
LAMONT-Pearl A. Hullermann, 95, of Lamont, Iowa, died December 4, 2022, at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Friday at Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont and for one hour before the service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Strawberry Point on Saturday. Scripture Service: 6:00 P.M. Friday at the Lamont Church.
Interment: St. Albert Cemetery, rural Dundee. Cards: Randy Hullermann, 3212 Pleasant Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
