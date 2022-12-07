 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pearl A. Hullermann

  • 0
Pearl A. Hullermann

December 4, 2022

LAMONT-Pearl A. Hullermann, 95, of Lamont, Iowa, died December 4, 2022, at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Friday at Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont and for one hour before the service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Strawberry Point on Saturday. Scripture Service: 6:00 P.M. Friday at the Lamont Church.

Interment: St. Albert Cemetery, rural Dundee. Cards: Randy Hullermann, 3212 Pleasant Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News