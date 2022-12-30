December 31, 1930-December 27, 2022

Pauline Van Mill, 91, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Arlington Place in Grundy Center, Iowa. She was born December 31, 1930 in Hardin County, Iowa, the daughter of Jay and Bena (Stickfort) de Neui. Pauline attended school in Hardin County and later at the Black Hawk Country School. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior on August 20, 1947, at the age of 16, through Isaiah 53:6. Pauline married Richard Van Mill on March 25, 1949 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She and Richard farmed together for over 50 years. They were in happy fellowship with the Christians at the Stout Gospel Hall. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2018.

Pauline is survived by her children, Michael (Diane) Van Mill of Shell Rock, Iowa, Debra (Harlan) Neuendorf of Cedar Falls, and Kevin (Wanda) Van Mill of New Hartford, Iowa; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and three sisters, Alma June Ballhagen of Garnavillo, Iowa, Lenora Decker and Joan (Duane) Wessels, both of Waterloo, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; two brothers-in-law, Don Decker and Elmer Ballhagen, and a son-in-law, John Brauchler.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Stout Gospel Hall, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, Iowa. Visitation will be 2—5:00 p.m. Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before service at the Gospel Hall. www.DahlFuneralHome.com.