(1922-2020)
Pauline Shreve, 98, of Cedar Falls, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 8, 2020, surrounded by her beloved daughters. She was born in Adams, Minnesota, on July 5, 1922, the daughter of John J. and Theodora (Anderson) Knutson. Pauline’s family moved to Cedar Falls where she graduated from the Teacher’s College High School with the Class of 1940, then attended the Iowa State Teacher’s College graduating in 1942. She accepted her first position as a First Grade Teacher in the Dumont Schools where she worked for 9 years. She was married to Berle “Bud” Shreve on August 29, 1948, at the First Congregational Church of Cedar Falls. They moved to Cedar Falls in 1951 where Pauline worked for several years before starting her favorite and most important calling as a mother and housewife.
Pauline is survived by 3 daughters: Jennifer (Gary) Clark, Paige Shreve, and Melinda (Dick) Satterlee all of Cedar Falls; 4 granddaughters: Sarah (Brian) Clark of Waterloo, Erin (Adam) Ahrendsen of Cedar Falls, Lindsay (Edward) Bascom of Robins, and Caitlin (Wade) Timmins of Cedar Falls; 10 very special great-grandchildren: Rachel, Daniel and Hannah Clark, Jack, Mia, and Abby Ahrendsen, Evan and Lucas Bascom, and Addison and Grayson Timmins; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Berle, in 1996; 3 sisters, Freda Anderson, Marcelle Slindee-Mouwdy and Melba Hartson; and a nephew, Jerry Anderson.
Pauline’s family held a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Pauline loved to do handwork, read, work crossword puzzles and play solitaire on her IPAD. She was a great cook and made intricate Christmas cookies and carried on Norwegian family traditions, such as coffee lunch. Most of all, Pauline loved to spend time with her family.
