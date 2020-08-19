Pauline Shreve, 98, of Cedar Falls, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 8, 2020, surrounded by her beloved daughters. She was born in Adams, Minnesota, on July 5, 1922, the daughter of John J. and Theodora (Anderson) Knutson. Pauline’s family moved to Cedar Falls where she graduated from the Teacher’s College High School with the Class of 1940, then attended the Iowa State Teacher’s College graduating in 1942. She accepted her first position as a First Grade Teacher in the Dumont Schools where she worked for 9 years. She was married to Berle “Bud” Shreve on August 29, 1948, at the First Congregational Church of Cedar Falls. They moved to Cedar Falls in 1951 where Pauline worked for several years before starting her favorite and most important calling as a mother and housewife.