Pauline Ruth Hoeven Marshall
May 2, 2022
Pauline Ruth Hoeven Marshall, 92, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Highland Hills Memory Care in Watkinsville, GA.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, in Ackley, IA and burial at the Nassau Township Cemetery in Alton, IA. Dates to be announced.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
