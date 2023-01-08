September 20, 1934-December 28, 2022

Pauline J. Alexander Kearney passed December 28th, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 20th, 1934 in Story County, Iowa, was a longtime resident of Waterloo, graduating from East High School in 1953 and married James C Kearney soon after.

She was preceded in death by her husband James, daughter Katrina A. (infant), son Peter W., and grandson James C. III.

She is survived by children James Jr., Christine, Sean, Kelly, Tara, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and special friend Michael.