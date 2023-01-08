September 20, 1934-December 28, 2022
Pauline J. Alexander Kearney passed December 28th, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born September 20th, 1934 in Story County, Iowa, was a longtime resident of Waterloo, graduating from East High School in 1953 and married James C Kearney soon after.
She was preceded in death by her husband James, daughter Katrina A. (infant), son Peter W., and grandson James C. III.
She is survived by children James Jr., Christine, Sean, Kelly, Tara, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and special friend Michael.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.