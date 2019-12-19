Pauline I. Hillman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1938-2019)

EVANSDALE — Pauline Irma Hillman, 81, of Evansdale, died Monday, Dec. 16, at home of natural causes.

She was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Monticello, the daughter of Anton and Dessie Sprague Kammerman. She married Lyle Hillman on Aug. 21, 1955, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; they were later divorced.

Pauline was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo East High School. She worked in food service for Waterloo Community Schools and also worked at Little Rascals Daycare.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, a Girl Scout leader and a caregiver for her mother for 10 years.

Survived by: three sons, Dan Hillman of La Porte City, David Hillman of Evansdale and Mark (Jayne) Hillman of Stilwell, Kan.; a daughter, Cherie (Gary) Foulk of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Tony Hillman and Wade (Sara) Foulk, both of La Porte City, Brad (Jodi) Foulk of Hudson, Katie (Patrick Lynch) Foulk of La Porte City, Heather Hillman of Elk Run Heights, Amber (John) Higdon of Gilbertville, Crystal (Derek) Etringer of Urbana, and Kyle Hillman and Blake Hillman, both of Stilwell; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis (Barb) Kammerman of Waterloo; and two sisters, Judy (Larry) Gordish of Little Rock, Ark., and Brenda Hirsch of Waterloo.