Pauline I. Hillman
0 entries

Pauline I. Hillman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pauline Hillman

Pauline I. Hillman

(1938-2019)

EVANSDALE — Pauline Irma Hillman, 81, of Evansdale, died Monday, Dec. 16, at home of natural causes.

She was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Monticello, the daughter of Anton and Dessie Sprague Kammerman. She married Lyle Hillman on Aug. 21, 1955, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; they were later divorced.

Pauline was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo East High School. She worked in food service for Waterloo Community Schools and also worked at Little Rascals Daycare.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, a Girl Scout leader and a caregiver for her mother for 10 years.

Survived by: three sons, Dan Hillman of La Porte City, David Hillman of Evansdale and Mark (Jayne) Hillman of Stilwell, Kan.; a daughter, Cherie (Gary) Foulk of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Tony Hillman and Wade (Sara) Foulk, both of La Porte City, Brad (Jodi) Foulk of Hudson, Katie (Patrick Lynch) Foulk of La Porte City, Heather Hillman of Elk Run Heights, Amber (John) Higdon of Gilbertville, Crystal (Derek) Etringer of Urbana, and Kyle Hillman and Blake Hillman, both of Stilwell; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis (Barb) Kammerman of Waterloo; and two sisters, Judy (Larry) Gordish of Little Rock, Ark., and Brenda Hirsch of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Betty Metzger; a brother-in-law, Harold Metzger; and a brother, Ron Kammerman.

Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Pauline loved family gatherings at the Mississippi River and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and going to parks. She never turned down an opportunity to watch her grandchildren.