Pauline Huch Eilers

June 23, 1934-April 10, 2018

A beloved mother, grandmother, sister and Aunt left us at the age of 83 on 4/10/2018 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. She was born to Paul and Lorena (Bernardy) Huch in Waterloo, IA on 6/23/1934. She was raised in Waterloo with 4 sisters and one brother, graduating from East High. She had a happy childhood and relayed many stories to her children. We heard about Potter’s Polar Pantry, Dances at the Cattle Congress, sitting by the train tracks during the war mailing letters for GI’s in exchange for gum and much about her home life on Mulberry St.

She married Percy Eilers 9/8/1956 at St. John’s Catholic Church and relocated to Oceanside, Ca where Percy was stationed in the Marines and their first born, Lorena (Lori) was born. They returned to Iowa where Rudy and Renee were born. Missing the beautiful Southern California weather, they returned in 1960. They lived in El Monte, CA for the rest of their lives where their last child, Tom was born.

Her early career was in Nurse Assisting at hospitals in Waterloo and San Gabriel, CA. In 1970, she took her first job in the El Monte Union High School district cafeteria system. She spent 20 of her 30 years as Cafeteria Manager of El Monte and Rosemead High Schools. She loved her job and the kids.