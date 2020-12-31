October 5, 1926-December 26, 2020

Pauline H. Stephenson, 94, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Elms in Reinbeck.

Pauline was born on October 5, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, to her parents Frederick and Beryl Falkenhainer. She was raised in Des Moines and graduated from Lincoln High School. She then attended Broadlawns School of Nursing. Pauline was united in marriage to James R. Stephenson on May 1, 1948, together they made their home in rural Reinbeck and welcomed 4 children into their family.

Pauline worked in nursing for many years and helped on the farm alongside her husband. She was the Administrator of the Grundy County Memorial Hospital and then the Reinbeck school nurse for many years.

She was a member of the Amity Presbyterian Church and served as an elder of the church. Pauline was also an active member Coinette Chapter of the Eastern Star in Reinbeck. She loved playing cards, sewing, baking and gardening. However, her true joy in life came from spending time with her family.

Pauline is survived by her children Jim (Carroll) Stephenson of Sunset, TX, Sally Faith of McDavid, FL, Mary (Dennis) Bern of Reinbeck, IA, and Richard (Karen) Stephenson of Des Moines IA; 10 grandchildren Jamie, Jacque, Jennifer, Sheri, Lori, BJ, Jason, Waylon, Megan, and Jeremey ; 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; sisters Helen, Frances and Colleen.