December 31, 1923-March 29, 2021
WATERLOO-Pauline Grace Ireland died at home. She was 97. She was devoted to her family and loved teaching children, which she did at church through Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and Awanas.
Preceded in death by husband, Webster Edwin Ireland; brother, George Garland Bass; son, Edwin Paul Ireland; and grandson, Mel B. Ireland.
Survived by daughters Linda, Judy, and Cindy Ireland; grandchildren Suzanne (Brian) Ireland Stahl, Travis (Bekah) Ireland, Troy (Kelly) Rand, and Amber Ireland Falk; as well as 8 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo.
