(1941-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Pauline Frances Leaman, 77, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, June 30, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Butler County, daughter of Harvey and Nadine Witte. She married Walter Leaman on April 13, 1968, in Eastman, Wis.
She graduated from Dumont High School and attended college in Marshalltown. She was an LPN in the pediatric ward at Schoitz Hospital and then worked at Country View for 27 years.
Survived by: her husband, of Cedar Falls; two brothers; three sisters; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Dorothy.
Private graveside services: at North Vilmar Cemetery, rural Butler County. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
