{{featured_button_text}}
Pauline Frances Leaman

Pauline  Leaman

(1941-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Pauline Frances Leaman, 77, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, June 30, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

She was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Butler County, daughter of Harvey and Nadine Witte. She married Walter Leaman on April 13, 1968, in Eastman, Wis.

She graduated from Dumont High School and attended college in Marshalltown. She was an LPN in the pediatric ward at Schoitz Hospital and then worked at Country View for 27 years.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: her husband, of Cedar Falls; two brothers; three sisters; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Dorothy.

Private graveside services: at North Vilmar Cemetery, rural Butler County. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Pauline Frances Leaman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments