January 4, 1924-July 18, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Pauline F. Donahue, 97 years old, of Independence, IA, died of natural causes on July 18, 2021, at Lexington Estate in Independence, IA.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m.—Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Indee Community Bible Church, Independence, IA, with Pastor Michael Nemmers, officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery, Independence, IA

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22nd at White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, and for an hour before services, Friday, at the church. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Pauline Fredricka Schanke was born January 4, 1924, in Independence, the daughter of Lloyd Kenneth Schanke and Eva Pearl (Hurd) Schanke. Pauline attended school in Independence, and then after contracting Scarlet Fever, she attended the school for the deaf at Council Bluffs, where she excelled in her studies. On January 20, 1945, she was united in marriage to William JAMES Donahue at the First Baptist Church in Independence. They made their home in Independence where she was a beautician. She was also a poet and kept a book of poems that she authored. Pauline was an active member of the First Baptist Church and later the Indee Community Bible Church in Independence.