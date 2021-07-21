January 4, 1924-July 18, 2021
INDEPENDENCE-Pauline F. Donahue, 97 years old, of Independence, IA, died of natural causes on July 18, 2021, at Lexington Estate in Independence, IA.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m.—Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Indee Community Bible Church, Independence, IA, with Pastor Michael Nemmers, officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery, Independence, IA
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22nd at White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, and for an hour before services, Friday, at the church. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Pauline Fredricka Schanke was born January 4, 1924, in Independence, the daughter of Lloyd Kenneth Schanke and Eva Pearl (Hurd) Schanke. Pauline attended school in Independence, and then after contracting Scarlet Fever, she attended the school for the deaf at Council Bluffs, where she excelled in her studies. On January 20, 1945, she was united in marriage to William JAMES Donahue at the First Baptist Church in Independence. They made their home in Independence where she was a beautician. She was also a poet and kept a book of poems that she authored. Pauline was an active member of the First Baptist Church and later the Indee Community Bible Church in Independence.
Pauline is survived by her two children, Dennis (Nancy) Donahue; and Angela (Rex) Manson, all of Independence; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Michael Donahue; three brothers, Floyd Schanke, Kenneth Schanke, Robert Schanke; and three sisters, Wilma Schanke, Betty Black, and Edna Cornwell
White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
