PARKERSBURG – Pauline Engelking, 95, of Springfield, Mo., passed away Feb. 2, 2020.

She was born April 20, 1925, in Parkersburg, Iowa, to John and Jeanne DuBois Simon.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1943, where she served as class vice president. After high school, Polly attended Drake University and graduated with a degree in English and drama.

Polly met her husband, Dr. David Engelking, while working as the Veteran Recreation Specialist at the Dearborn, Mich., VA Hospital, and they were married on Aug. 4, 1956.

Their only child, daughter Rebecca, was born in Danville, Ill. They moved to Raytown (Kansas City), Mo., where they opened their own internal medicine office. They later moved to Olympia Fields (Chicago), then to Madison, Minn., before returning to Missouri, where they made their final home.

Pauline and Dave enjoyed entertaining family and friends, dining out and attending concerts and theatre. Polly was a warm, loving person, full of laughter and life. She was a wonderful hostess, welcoming to anyone who visited and treated her nieces and nephews with love.