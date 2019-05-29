(1926-2019)
DENVER -- Pauline Buss, 92, of Denver, died Friday, May 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Bremer County, daughter of Hedwig (Boeckmann) and Louis Hoppenworth. On March 24, 1946, Pauline married Elmer “Bob” Buss in Denver. He died in September 1987.
Pauline graduated from Denver High School in 1944 worked for Denver Produce Co. as an egg candler and also for Morris Printing in Waterloo. She and her husband lived on their farm south of Denver. Pauline was a farm wife and also got into upholstery and eventually started her own business, Pauline's Upholstery. After her husband's death, Pauline continued to live on the farm until February, when she moved to NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
Pauline was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 653, both in Denver.
Survived by: two daughters, Joyce (Denny) McGivern of Cedar Falls, and Karen (Craig) Johns of Cedar Falls; a son, Alan (Nancy) Buss of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren, Erik and Amy Rod, Lindsey (Matt) MacKenzie, Brett (Kathleen) Johns, and Phillip, Andrew, Anna and John-Paul Buss; three stepgrandchildren, Terri (Jay Jackson) McGivern, Carrie (John Olney) McGivern and Jen McGivern; six great-grandchildren, Cali, Cooper and Cru MacKenzie, and Lena, Nolan and Eliza Johns; and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a granddaughter, Kristin McGivern; her parents; and two brothers, Orville and Les Hoppenworth.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Denver. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and also for an hour prior to the service on at the church.
Memorials: to St. Paul United Church of Christ or the Denver American Legion Auxiliary Post 653.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, sewing, jig-saw puzzles and collecting salt and pepper shakers. However, spending time with family, especially her grandkids, gave her the most joy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.