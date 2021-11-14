Pauline A. Bolte

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 15, 2021, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with Rev. Scott Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Monday starting at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Pauline’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerminlesrettig.com

Pauline Arline, daughter of Paul and Viola (Faganbaum) Hunt was born September 9, 1928, in Sumner. She received her education in the Sumner Schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1946. Pauline would continue her education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. On January 18, 1947, she was united in marriage with Bernard Bolte in Denver, Iowa. To this union four children were born, Elaine, JoAnn, Paul, and Dale. Pauline was baptized and confirmed in 1954, at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church (now known as Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli. Pauline and Bernard farmed in the rural Sumner area for many years, prior to retiring in 1992, and moving in to Fredericksburg. In addition to farming, Pauline worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo, starting in the late 1960’s and retiring in 1984. She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, prior to becoming a member of Peace United Church of Christ in 1991. Pauline enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing cards (especially Euchre and Schafkopf) was an avid gardener, and enjoyed fishing.