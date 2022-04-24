June 23, 1947-April 14, 2022
Paulette Claire Koepke, 74, passed away on April 14, 2022 in Plano, Texas. She was born on June 23, 1947, to Paul C. Smoldt and Mary E. Claus Smoldt in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Paulette is survived by her son, Michael James Koepke (Irma); grandchildren, Laura and James Koepke; brother, William P. Smoldt (Sue) and niece and nephew, Jordan and Aaron; and sister, Sally J. Heidt and niece, Heidi Peters (Steve). She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Koepke; and by her parents.
Interment will be held at Waterloo Memorial Park in Waterloo, Iowa at a later date. Online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com
