(1945-2018)
TOLEDO — Paulette Ann Boerm, 73, of Toledo, died Friday, Dec. 28, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
She was born April 11, 1945, in Marshalltown, daughter of Paul and Vera (Landt) Arp. She married Bill Wiles in 1966 in Des Moines. He died in 1980. She married Roger Boerm in 2010 at Ripley Church in Traer.
She attended school in Dinsdale and graduated in 1963. Paulette began beauty school classes and received her cosmetology license. She assisted her parents on the farm they owned. After Bill’s passing, she began her 25-year career with Walmart, retiring in 2009 as customer service manager. She also was a member of the Gladbrook American Legionnaires.
Survived by: her husband, Roger Boerm; her mother, Vera Arp; a daughter, Tami (Jon) Jacobson of Las Vegas; a brother: Mike Arp of Traer; her twin sister, Jo (Denny) Dieleman of Arizona; a nephew, Dan (Kassidy) Arp and daughter Austyn of Traer; and two nieces, Kim (Andy) Dyck and their children, Jacob and Ashlyn, and Kristi Dieleman; three grandchildren, Amber (Ryan) Vogel of Shakopee, Minn., William Chandler of Minneapolis and Alex Chandler of Woodward, Okla.; and three great-grandchildren, Trevor, Chase and Ava Vogel.
Preceded in death by: her father; and her first husband, Bill Wiles.
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, with burial in Crystal Cemetery. visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Paulette enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards and other games, hosting holiday and other family gatherings, and cooking. Paulette will be remembered as a loving and compassionate person who was always willing to lend a hand and give her time to help others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.