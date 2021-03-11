WATERLOO-Paulett “Paula” Campbell, 53, of Waterloo, died Sun., March 7, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes. She was born August 13, 1967 in Iowa City, the daughter of Robert and Bernice (Bradford) Campbell, Jr. She graduated from Charleston High School in Mississippi and attended Hawkeye Community College. Paula worked as a CNA for many years, spent time in retail and most recently worked as a paraeducator for Waterloo Schools. Survived by: two daughters, Kashonna (Bobby) Drain-Elam of Ankeny, Nikeyta Drain of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Elijah and Bailey Elam; two brothers, Anthony Campbell of Waterloo, Maurice Campbell of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Lorean Campbell of Jackson, MS; and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly. Preceded in death by: her parents and grandparents. Public visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Ave. A private family service will be held at Shilliam Ave Church of God in Christ Church with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Ave is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.