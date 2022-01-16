May 11, 1941-January 11, 2022

Paula Mae (Mathews) Strom was born on May 11th, 1941 in Waterloo, Iowa and died, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s, from complications due to Covid, in Portland, Oregon on January 11, 2022. She is survived by her 6 children: Julie (John) Keefe, Daniel Keefe, Ryan (Alyssa) Keefe, Alison (Britton) Taylor, Maggie Strom, Jacob Strom, her adopted daughter-in-law Debbie, and the 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren she adored.

She started life in Iowa and soon moved with her mother, father, sister and brother to Florida. She returned to Iowa with her brother, Billy “Maverick” Mathews, at age 11, after the loss of her mother, father and sister, and lived with her loving grandparents, William and Rose Weiden, in Raymond, IA.

Paula was always the hostess with the mostess at her magical home on Wisner Drive– a home that welcomed family and friends for generations. There was always laughter, snacks in the pantry and a cozy place to relax in a chaotic but loving family atmosphere. She was always quick with a response of, “Love you more”, but as we have felt and heard from others, Paula was loved the most. Gardening was both her passion and her therapy and her garden could have been a Monet painting, she forever loved digging in the dirt, watching seeds grow and sharing her plants with others.

Pretty Paula was a dedicated volunteer at Irving grade school, Sons of Jacob Synagogue, and Friends of the Waterloo Public Library. She was also a Founding member of Waterloo’s Green Scene, a friend of Bill W., and a member of the Cedar Valley Arboretum. After graduating with honors from the University of Northern Iowa she became a beloved 4th grade teacher at Southdale Elementary in Cedar Falls, and later owned and operated Good Things vintage and antique shop with her friend, Katie Hildman.

Paula’s children always loved turning to their mother’s page in Our Lady of Victory Academy’s 1959 yearbook, where the caption under Paula’s senior photo claimed she was, “Overflowing with harmless mischief” a delight that remained true throughout her entire life. May we all live outside the box and shake things up a bit, let’s keep that spirit alive!

A beloved mom and cherished friend, Paula will continue to walk beside us with her strong moral compass, vibrancy, and tenderness. We love you more, mama. XOXO

Please join us for her Celebration of Life at Sunnyside Country Club on Saturday, February 19th from 11am-2pm. For those of you comfortable speaking we’d love for you to share a story, poem, song or interpretive dance.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations be made in Paula’s honor to The 1619 Freedom School or the Cedar Valley Arboretum.