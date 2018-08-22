Subscribe for 33¢ / day
DENVER — Paula M. Hayes, 61, of Denver, died at home Monday, Aug. 20.

She was born May 17, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of George and Anna Mary Craig Dean. She married Randy Cooper. They later divorced. She married James R. Hayes on May 31, 1991, in Waterloo. He died April 5, 2015.

Paula graduated from Columbus High School and worked at Omega Cabinets since 1988.

Survived by: two sons, Ryan Cooper of Waterloo and Eric (Tracey Urich) Cooper of Tipton; a stepson, Samuel (Kacie) Hayes of Evansdale; two grandchildren, Joe and Jack Hayes; four sisters, Priscilla Dean of Waterloo, Peggy (Charlie Greene) Dean of Cedar Rapids, Penny (Wayne) Simmons of Denver and Pam (Virgil) Lampe of Sumner; and seven brothers, Richard (Mae Lynne) Dean of Cedar Falls, George Dean of Jesup, Gary (Cindy) Dean of Shell Rock, James (Barbara) Dean, John Dean, Joe (Beth) Dean and Patrick (Peggy) Dean, all of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Patricia (Ernest) VanArsdale; two brothers, Ronald Dean and Gerry Dean; and a sister-in-law, Jeannie Dean.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the funeral home on South Street and will continue for one hour before services on Friday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrar up.com.

Paula enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to rummage sales, going to Irish Fest, and her three cats, Missy, Puddy and Mew.

