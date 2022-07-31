Paula Lynn Floyd

February 15, 1943-July 29, 2022

JESUP-Paula Lynn Floyd, 79, of Jesup, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Unity Point Hospice – Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born Feb. 15, 1943 in Waterloo, daughter of James and Mildred Hildebrand Puhl. She married Cleo “Bud” Floyd on Feb. 19, 1966 in Minnesota. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2001.

Paula attended East High, and graduated from University of Northern Iowa in 1990, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a social worker for 25 years in the Waterloo area before working at Lowes as a Personal Product Assistant.

Survived by: two sons, David (Angie) Floyd of Jesup and Scott (Karen) Floyd of Gambrills, Md.; her grandchildren, Jordan, Nicole, Alex, Brian, Kerri and Kelli; three great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; her siblings, Delores Steiner and Linda (Dennis) Heiser both of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, James Floyd in infancy; and her siblings, Sandra Biretz, James Puhl, Douglas Puhl and Annette Crinigan.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the funeral home on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services on Wednesday.

Memorials: the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.