Paula K. Anderson

Paula graduated from East High School in 1975, and received her bachelors’ degree from Wartburg College. She was a homemaker. She adored her boys and spent her time being a dedicated wife, mother, sister and tremendous grandma. She loved listening to her music just a little too loud, visiting the casino, playing the lottery, giving gifts, and making sure her loved ones never went without. Her heart of gold and unforgettable personality will be truly missed.