November 8, 1936-June 14, 2021

WATERLOO-Paula Jean Sells, 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.

She was born November 8, 1936, in Allison, IA, the daughter of Paul and Hulda Busse Broderick. She graduated from Allison-Bristow Community School in 1954 and received her LPN from Hawkeye Tech. Paula married Donald Eugene Sells October 3, 1954, in Allison. She worked as a nurse at Schoitz, St. Francis, and later Covenant Medical Center, retiring after 32 years.

Survived by: her husband, Don; three daughters, Cindi (Craig) Gibleon, Marci (Jake) Housberg, and Laura (Randy) Hanson; seven grandchildren, Brooke (Tim) Cusmano, Luke (Ashley) Gibleon, Katie (Sean) McGuire, Jon Hanson, and Kristina, Megan, and Scott Noble; eight great grandchildren, Logan, Madison, Nicholas, Madeleine, Roberto, Daniel, Michael, and Gabriel; two sisters, Mary (Garnett) Held and Pat (Roger) Wubbena; brother, Bill (Deanie) Broderick; and brother-in-law, Harold Chapman. Preceded in death by: parents; and sister-in-law, Janet Chapman.

Services 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Oak Hill Cemetery, New Harford. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.