April 26, 1967-January 5, 2021

Paula Jean Hosea, 53, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. She was born April 26, 1967 in Lincoln, NE, the daughter of Dale and Janet (Fisher) Hosea. Paula was a graduate of River Hills School in Cedar Falls and worked for Adults Inc. She participated in Special Olympics and enjoyed spending time with the staff at North Star, especially dancing.

Paula is survived by her six brothers, Richard and Mike (Dee) Hosea, both of Cedar Falls, Jeff Hosea of Waterloo, Kevin (Amy) Hosea of Cedar Falls, Dan (Wayne Embacher) Hosea of Antwerp, Belgium, Chris Hosea of Cedar Falls; her brother-in-law, Dale Haan, of Waterloo, IA; seven nieces and nephews; seven great nieces and nephews, and a great great niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Eva Haan; her paternal grandparents, George and Anna Hosea, and her maternal grandparents, Ame and Lucille Fisher.

Services will be private, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. A recording of the service will be available on the funeral home website by February 1, www.DahlFuneralHome.com.