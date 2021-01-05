August 19, 1954-December 6, 2020

Paula “Jane” Martinson, born August 19, 1954 in Waterloo, Iowa passed away on December 6, 2020.

“Jane” was born to Ira “Les” and Dora (King) Toothman.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Jed & Jacob; brother, Russell Toothman; and sister, Carol Toothman; along with several other family members.

On January 10, 2021, the family is having a virtual Google Meet video chat to pay our respects. Please join the meeting by clicking this link:

People may also send any condolences or pay your respects: 7913 Ness Road La Porte City, IA 50651 or email: leslie.christie73@outlook.com.