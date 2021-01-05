August 19, 1954-December 6, 2020
Paula “Jane” Martinson, born August 19, 1954 in Waterloo, Iowa passed away on December 6, 2020.
“Jane” was born to Ira “Les” and Dora (King) Toothman.
She is survived by her 2 sons, Jed & Jacob; brother, Russell Toothman; and sister, Carol Toothman; along with several other family members.
On January 10, 2021, the family is having a virtual Google Meet video chat to pay our respects. Please join the meeting by clicking this link:
People may also send any condolences or pay your respects: 7913 Ness Road La Porte City, IA 50651 or email: leslie.christie73@outlook.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.