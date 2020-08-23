 Skip to main content
Paula J. Glass-O'Bryon
Paula J. Glass-O'Bryon

Paula J. Glass-O'Bryon

(1935-2020)

Paula J. Glass-O'Bryon, 85, of Waterloo died at the Deery Suites of the Western Home Communities, Sunday, August 16. She was born August 15, 1935, in Waverly, daughter of William J. and Gladys I Ritzman Schmadeke. Paula graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1952, worked at Rath Packing Co. and Waterloo Savings Bank as a secretary for many years, and was active at St. Edward Catholic Church. She married Harold G. O'Bryon in 2013.

Survived by husband Harold O'Bryon of Cedar Falls‚ IA, daughter Pam Golinveaux of Waseca‚ MN, and brother Gary Schmadeke of Casa Grande‚ AZ. Preceded by: her parents, husband Gerald J. "Jerry" Glass, three brothers Donald, Robert, and Richard Schmadeke.

Services: Private family services will take place at a later date following inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visit Locke Funeral Home.com for more.

