Paula J. Glass-O'Bryon, 85, of Waterloo died at the Deery Suites of the Western Home Communities, Sunday, August 16. She was born August 15, 1935, in Waverly, daughter of William J. and Gladys I Ritzman Schmadeke. Paula graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1952, worked at Rath Packing Co. and Waterloo Savings Bank as a secretary for many years, and was active at St. Edward Catholic Church. She married Harold G. O'Bryon in 2013.