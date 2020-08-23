(1935-2020)
Paula J. Glass-O'Bryon, 85, of Waterloo died at the Deery Suites of the Western Home Communities, Sunday, August 16. She was born August 15, 1935, in Waverly, daughter of William J. and Gladys I Ritzman Schmadeke. Paula graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1952, worked at Rath Packing Co. and Waterloo Savings Bank as a secretary for many years, and was active at St. Edward Catholic Church. She married Harold G. O'Bryon in 2013.
Survived by husband Harold O'Bryon of Cedar Falls‚ IA, daughter Pam Golinveaux of Waseca‚ MN, and brother Gary Schmadeke of Casa Grande‚ AZ. Preceded by: her parents, husband Gerald J. "Jerry" Glass, three brothers Donald, Robert, and Richard Schmadeke.
Services: Private family services will take place at a later date following inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visit Locke Funeral Home.com for more.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.