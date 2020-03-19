Paula I Choplin
0 entries

Paula I Choplin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paula I. Choplin

Paula I. Choplin

(1945-2020)

Paula I Choplin, 74, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 from complications of dementia.

She was born October 26, 1945 in Southampton, England. Daughter of Winfred and Pauline “Poppy” (Howard) Gillette.

Paula married the love of her life, Tom Choplin on May 20, 1967 in Waterloo.

Paula is survived by her husband Tom, son Steve (Lucy) Choplin of Waterloo, daughter Sue Choplin or Sumner, brother Kevin (Susan) Gillett of Cedar Falls, grandchildren; Miranda, CreeAnn, Madison, and Morgan Pleggenkuhle, Chelsea (Jacob) Bernholtz, and Shane and Adam Choplin.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Win and Poppy Gillette, a sister Diane Felton, and granddaughter Andrea Choplin.

A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.

To plant a tree in memory of Paula Choplin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News