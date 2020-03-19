(1945-2020)
Paula I Choplin, 74, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 from complications of dementia.
She was born October 26, 1945 in Southampton, England. Daughter of Winfred and Pauline “Poppy” (Howard) Gillette.
Paula married the love of her life, Tom Choplin on May 20, 1967 in Waterloo.
Paula is survived by her husband Tom, son Steve (Lucy) Choplin of Waterloo, daughter Sue Choplin or Sumner, brother Kevin (Susan) Gillett of Cedar Falls, grandchildren; Miranda, CreeAnn, Madison, and Morgan Pleggenkuhle, Chelsea (Jacob) Bernholtz, and Shane and Adam Choplin.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Win and Poppy Gillette, a sister Diane Felton, and granddaughter Andrea Choplin.
A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.
