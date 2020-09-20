(1945-2020)
Paula Choplin was born October 26, 1945. She passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, from complications of dementia.
Paula was the daughter of Winfred and Pauline “Poppy” (Howard) Gillette. She married the love of her life, Tom Choplin on May 20, 1967.
Her family will honor her with a Celebration of life on Friday September 25th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 5507 Young Rd, Waterloo IA.
There will be a brief service at 4:00 PM.
The family requests no flowers please. Memorials may be directed to The Brian Injury Alliance of Iowa online at https://biaia.org, or by mail to 7025 Hickman Rd, Suite 7, Urbandale, IA 50322.
