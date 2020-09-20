 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paula Choplin
0 entries

Paula Choplin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paula Choplin

(1945-2020)

Paula Choplin was born October 26, 1945. She passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, from complications of dementia.

Paula was the daughter of Winfred and Pauline “Poppy” (Howard) Gillette. She married the love of her life, Tom Choplin on May 20, 1967.

Her family will honor her with a Celebration of life on Friday September 25th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 5507 Young Rd, Waterloo IA.

There will be a brief service at 4:00 PM.

The family requests no flowers please. Memorials may be directed to The Brian Injury Alliance of Iowa online at https://biaia.org, or by mail to 7025 Hickman Rd, Suite 7, Urbandale, IA 50322.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News