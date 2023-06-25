Paul "Zeke" Stradley
June 1, 1946-June 21, 2023
MOUNT AUBURN-Paul "Zeke" Stradley, 77, of Mount Auburn, Iowa died Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Paul was born June 1, 1946, in St. Helens, England, son of Chester "C.K." and Dorothy Stradley. Paul worked at John Deere and retired after 30 years. Paul was a member of the UAW Local 838.
Zeke enjoyed gardening, riding motorcycles, hell of a pool shot, stock car racing, and was an avid reader.
Paul is survived by his longtime sweetheart Jeri Smalley, two daughters Rebecca Steffen (Scott) Mount Auburn, Jessica Edwards (Chuck) Newton, and two bonus daughters Tammie Evans (Mike) Vinton, Renee Smalley (Don) Vinton. Nine grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded by his parents, sister Sandra Elliott; brother Raymond Stradley; and one grandchild.
A celebration of life will be at a later date in Mount Auburn, Iowa.
