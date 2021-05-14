February 19, 1924-May 13, 2021

Paul Willard “Bud” Mealhow, 97, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Shellsburg Farm surrounded by family.

Paul was born on February 19, 1924 the son of Paul Mealhow Sr. and Freda Fuehrer (Schlingman), in a farm house near Shady Grove, Iowa. Paul married Evelyn Eleanor McDermott Andorf on December 5, 1953, in Waterloo. She was the love of his life.

Paul attended Vinton High School where he was a Golden Gloves Boxer. After graduation he went to work at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo.

He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1943. On June 15, 1944, Paul was part of the beachhead invasion of Saipan. On July 9, 1944 Paul was wounded after being on the island of Saipan for 35 days. On October 5, 1945 Paul was discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps and received a purple heart.

Paul began farming with his father and brother Louie, in 1948, after purchasing a 650 acre farm southwest of Rowley, Iowa.

In 1969, Paul bought and moved his family to an additional 360 acre farm north of Shellsburg.