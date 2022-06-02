WATERLOO-Paul Wagner, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born June 22, 1938, in Waterloo. He owned and operated Paul Wagner & Son Trucking. Surviving Paul are his wife, Barbara; children: Dale Wagner and Delores White of Waterloo; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson due in August.

Paul’s Visitation will be from 1-3:00 pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 4pm at their home in Waterloo. Private burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Full obituary and other info at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.