 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Wagner

  • 0
Paul Wagner

June 22, 1938-May 30, 2022

WATERLOO-Paul Wagner, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 30, 2022. He was born June 22, 1938, in Waterloo. He owned and operated Paul Wagner & Son Trucking. Surviving Paul are his wife, Barbara; children: Dale Wagner and Delores White of Waterloo; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson due in August.

Paul’s Visitation will be from 1-3:00 pm on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 4pm at their home in Waterloo. Private burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Full obituary and other info at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four easy summer gardening tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News