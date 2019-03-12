(1930-2019)
JESUP — Paul W. Haley, 88, of Jesup, died Saturday, March 9, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.
He was born May 30, 1930, in Independence, son of Warren W. Haley and Estrid Annette (Johnson) Haley. On Nov. 14, 1953, he married Connadena Ann Kurtz in Jesup. She preceded him in death in 1999. On Oct. 15, 2004, he married Delores P. (Kuchar) DeWald in Jesup.
He graduated from Jesup High School in 1948. Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, seeing active duty in Korea and then remained in the Army Reserves until 1976. Paul worked as a supervisor for Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo, was an active member of Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 and a member of St. Athanasius Church.
Survived by: his wife, Delores DeWald of Jesup; two sons, David Haley and his wife, Becky Montgomery of St. Paul, Minn., and Thomas Haley and his wife, Deb Haley of Pella; two daughters, Susan Haley and her husband, Gary Luxon of Boerne, Texas, and Barbara Hand of Alburnette; two grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and a stepgreat-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Connie; a son-in-law, Michael Hand; a sister, Annette Benjamin Valdez; and a brother, John Haley.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 4 p.m. parish rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: will be directed to St. Athanasius School and Pump Scheer American Legion Post 342 in Jesup or to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Paul enjoyed woodworking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.