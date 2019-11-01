(1933-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Paul Wayne Dickson, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Oct. 28, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born Feb. 21, 1933, in Bartlett, Ohio, son of Wayne and Dorothy (Smith) Dickson. He married Mary Jean DeHaven on July 12, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church of Waterloo.
After graduating from high school, Paul worked as a pumpman for the Illinois Central Railroad in Waterloo until 1953 when he was inducted into the U.S. Army, serving two years in Germany. He then worked various jobs until settling at the John Deere Product Engineering Center, retiring in 1987 with 32 years of service.
Survived by: his son, David (Lisa Sundell) Dickson of Boulder, Colo.; two daughters, Lynda (Jon) Loy of Waterloo and Janet (Gary) Martinson of LaPorte City; five grandchildren, Audra (Chip) Andrew of Texas, Madison DeWitt of LaPorte City, Hannah and Natasha Dickson of Boulder and Collin Loy of Waterloo; a great-grandchild, Carson Andrew; a brother, Edward Dickson of Waterloo; and a sister, Violet (Warren) Bown of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife of nearly 61 years, Mary Jean.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. John American Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation is 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, and one hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or NewAldaya Lifescapes.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Paul enjoyed going on family vacations, reading, and watching football or the history channel. In later years, he was very devoted to his wife, traveling to music festivals, Sturgis Falls, coffee shops, and tending to her needs while at the nursing home. His family was very important to him.
