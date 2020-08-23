(1936-2020)
Paul V. Bremer, 84, of Tripoli, died Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Private family funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. All family attending the funeral are required to mask and we will observe social distancing. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig’s Facebook Page on Monday, August 24, at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli. Public visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 23rd at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Memorials may be made in Paul’s name to Grace Lutheran Church Elevator Fund or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Paul Vern, son of Paul A. and Elvira (Holm) Bremer was born August 4, 1936, at the family’s home in Tripoli. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Paul received his education in the Tripoli Schools graduating from Tripoli High School in 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1954 until being honorably discharged in 1956. Paul worked for Kroblin’s Trucking in Sumner and Waterloo, prior to working for a few years at Figanbaum Trucking, before completing his professional career at Dick’s Petroleum from where he retired on February 1, 1999. Paul was united in marriage with Betty Figanbaum in July of 1997, at the Little Brown Church, near Nashua. He was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Paul enjoyed wood-working (making several pieces for his family), tractor pulls, racing, and fishing in his younger years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Betty of Tripoli; three daughters, Teresa (Mark) Nuss of West Union, Brenda Drake of Ackley, and Suzi (Al) Schweer of Tripoli; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, Trey (Allie) Nuss and their children, Charlie, Coleman, Kerrigan, and Cade Nuss of Dike, Reid (MacKenzie) Nuss of Dike, Parker (Stacy) Drake and their son, Oliver of Ackley, Hunter (Madison) Drake, and their daughter, Eden of Parkersburg, Ben (Allie Wolfgram) Schweer of Fort Dodge, and Whitney (Zach) Schmidt, and their children, Traeton and Terek of Readlyn; brothers and sisters, Harlan (Donna) Bremer of Osage, Duane (Becky) Bremer of Tripoli, Mary (Richard) Wirt of Owatonna, Minnesota, Julie (Gary) Martin of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Darla (Al) Bock of Sumner, and Carol (Bernie) Smith of Sumner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert R. (Carmen) Figanbaum of Aledo, Illinois, David W. (Rosina) Figanbaum of Sumner, William R. (Sherry Borman) Figanbaum of Tripoi, James L. (Sarah) Figanbaum of Tripoli, Debra (Jerry) Strottman of Tripoli, Shirley Bremer of Cedar Falls, and Micki Bremer of Waterloo; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob Figanbaum and Marlys Figanbaum; two brothers, Don and David Bremer; and niece, Terri Figanbaum.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.