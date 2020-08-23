Paul V. Bremer

Private family funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. All family attending the funeral are required to mask and we will observe social distancing. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig’s Facebook Page on Monday, August 24, at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli. Public visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, August 23rd at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Memorials may be made in Paul’s name to Grace Lutheran Church Elevator Fund or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Paul Vern, son of Paul A. and Elvira (Holm) Bremer was born August 4, 1936, at the family’s home in Tripoli. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Paul received his education in the Tripoli Schools graduating from Tripoli High School in 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1954 until being honorably discharged in 1956. Paul worked for Kroblin’s Trucking in Sumner and Waterloo, prior to working for a few years at Figanbaum Trucking, before completing his professional career at Dick’s Petroleum from where he retired on February 1, 1999. Paul was united in marriage with Betty Figanbaum in July of 1997, at the Little Brown Church, near Nashua. He was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Paul enjoyed wood-working (making several pieces for his family), tractor pulls, racing, and fishing in his younger years.