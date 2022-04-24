August 1, 1939-April 13, 2022

Paul Thomas Riggs, 82, of Ankeny, Iowa and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa died Wednesday April 13, 2022 at MercyOne in Des Moines of natural causes.

Paul was born August 1, 1939 at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa to Philip and Viola Riggs. He attended St. John’s grade school and then East High School. Following high school he was employed at Waterloo John Deere Tractor Works retiring after 30 years. While employed at John Deere he was active in the UAW and employee assistance program. After retirement he worked at The Hilton Garden Inn in Des Moines doing maintenance and airport shuttle transportation.

Paul married Michalle Sulentic in 1962. They later divorced. Four children were born out of that marriage. He later married Laurie Math. They later divorced. Two children were born out of that marriage.

While living in Waterloo he was a member of The Knights of Columbus and was active in the local Boy Scouts of America. He attended St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Waterloo and went on several mission trips to their sister parish in Mississippi.

Paul is survived by his children: Scott (Dr. Sheila) Riggs of Eagan, Minnesota, Daniel (Rebekah) Riggs of Newport Beach, California, Robert (Sandy) Riggs of McKinney, Texas, Nicole (Dr. Charles) Pruchno of Robins, Iowa, Colin and Carson Riggs of Ankeny, Iowa; six grandchildren, Georgia Riggs, Tess Riggs, Micah Riggs, Brayden Kelly, Jordan Count and Kaci Miller; one great-granddaughter, Lillian.

Paul was preceded in death by his father and mother; two brothers, Jack and Phil and one sister Mary Ann.

Per his wishes Paul was cremated. There will be a private celebration of life later this summer.

Memorials in his name may be directed to The AA West Side Club; 613 W. 5th St., Waterloo, IA 50701 or The Iowa Chapter of the American Red Cross.

