Paul Shonk

Paul Henry Shonk Jr. was born August 11, 1943 in East Berlin, Pennsylvania, to Paul and Sarah (Miller) Shonk and finished his race on December 17th, 2019 at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Paul married Susan Carol Lyndgaard on October 7th, 1967. She preceded him in death in 1989.
Paul began his ministry in 1981 holding weekly services at several area nursing homes. He continued to hold weekly services until his death.
He is survived by his son Larry (Sheri) Shonk of Independence, IA and his grandchildren Amy (Tyler) Shonk-Bledsoe, Amanda, Reagan, Alicia, Jenna, Caleb, Rachel, Abigail, Aaron and Benjamin and great-granddaughter Arwen Bledsoe. His brother Bob (Betty) Shonk of Doniphon, MO., many nieces and nephews, and friends in ministry Varrel Wilcox, Jeanne Barndt, and Ron Peters.
A memorial will be held at Faith Assembly of God 5112 Lafayette Rd Elk Run Heights, Iowa on Saturday December 28th at 1:00 pm with luncheon to follow.
