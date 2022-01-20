June 5, 1933-January 18, 2022

NEW HARTFORD-Paul Robert Feckers, 88, of New Hartford, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. He was born June 5, 1933 in Shell Rock, Iowa, the son of Claus and Mary (Geerdes) Feckers. Paul married Lyn C. Cuvelier on July 17, 1954 in Finchford, Iowa. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2005. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He farmed for many years in the New Hartford/Parkersburg area and later was a truck driver for Eildert Trucking and for several local farmers. Paul was a member of Aplington AMVETS Post 102 and enjoyed playing cards and fishing.

He is survived by his two sons, Steven (Shellene) Feckers of Dumont and Allan (Charlotte) Feckers of New Hartford; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; his brother, Don (Sharon) Feckers, of New Hartford, and a sister-in-law, Cae McCalley, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife and parents; his granddaughter, Janscee Feckers, and a brother, Roger Feckers and his wife Marcella.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at New Hartford United Methodist Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in New Hartford. Military honors will be conducted by Aplington AMVETS Post 102 & the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at DahlFuneralHome.com