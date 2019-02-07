Paul Retterath

(1942-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Paul J. Retterath, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
He was born April 23, 1942, in Dubuque, son of Jacob and Elna (Christensen) Retterath. He married Nancy Myers on May 17, 1962, in Memphis, Mo. She preceded home in death July 11, 2005.
Paul worked in public safety at the University of Northern Iowa and then as a groundskeeper for 18 years, retiring in 2003.
Survived by: two sons, Steven (Candi) Retterath of Waterloo and Rick (Lora) Retterath of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Caitlin, Alyssa and Brayton Retterath; four stepgrandchildren, April, Breanna, Treavor and Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brody and Paxton.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Dahl-Van Hove–Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be for an hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.