Try 1 month for 99¢
Paul Retterath

Paul Retterath

(1942-2019)

CEDAR FALLS -- Paul J. Retterath, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

He was born April 23, 1942, in Dubuque, son of Jacob and Elna (Christensen) Retterath. He married Nancy Myers on May 17, 1962, in Memphis, Mo. She preceded home in death July 11, 2005.

Paul worked in public safety at the University of Northern Iowa and then as a groundskeeper for 18 years, retiring in 2003.

Survived by: two sons, Steven (Candi) Retterath of Waterloo and Rick (Lora) Retterath of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Caitlin, Alyssa and Brayton Retterath; four stepgrandchildren, April, Breanna, Treavor and Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brody and Paxton.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Dahl-Van Hove–Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be for an hour before services.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Paul Retterath
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments