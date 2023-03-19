August 1, 1940-March 10, 2023

WASHBURN-Paul “PG” George McDonald, was born on August 1, 1940, in Manchester, Iowa, to his parents George E. & Janet (Henderson) McDonald. Paul and his family grew up in Waterloo and Paul graduated Orange High School in Waterloo, with the class of 1958. After high school, Paul began his long career at John Deere, retiring as supervisor in the hydraulic department, after 34 years of service.

On May 20, 1961, Paul was united to the love of his life, Marlys Foulk, at the First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. The couple were overjoyed to welcome 3 children into their family. Although Paul retired from a long career, that did not stop his drive to keep working and stay busy. In his later years, Paul worked at Friendship Village in Waterloo.

He is survived by his daughters Diane McDonald of Polk City, Iowa, Jan (Doug) Coffin of Washburn and son Mark (Dee) McDonald of Adel, Iowa; grandchildren Lauryn Elliott, Lindsey (Zach) Baker, Lesley (CJ) Pace, Morgan (Beau) Hook, Jacob McDonald (Holly Sesker), Nathan McDonald, Madee McDonald and Sami McDonald; great-grandchildren Noah, Henry, Campbell and Lydia; siblings Craig McDonald, Kent (Carol) McDonald, Gary (Lynn) McDonald, Don (Lydia) McDonald and Deb (Tim) Mortvedt; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He rejoins in Heaven his parents; wife Marlys.

Paul passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Memorial visitation for Paul will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 9:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 AM at Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa. Inurnment will be held privately by the family, at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. For messages of condolence, please visit www.lockefuneralservices.com