February 23, 1948-July 1, 2022

WATERLOO-Pastor Paul Michael Moore, 74, was found deceased in his home in Waterloo, Iowa on July 1, 2022. He died of natural causes. Paul was born Feb 23, 1948 in Macomb, Illinois, the son of Ruth and Linford Moore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Patricia Moore, and a brother Stephen Moore. He is survived by his sister Cecilia Shepard of Williams, Iowa, 5 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews, and 6 great great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm Saturday July 30, 2022 at the Conger Street Church of God, 1050 Conger Street, Waterloo, Iowa.