Paul Maier, age 79, died at his home Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1941 to George and Dorella (Kurt) Maier and grew up working the family farm. He was previously employed at John Deere (Ottumwa) and Greiner Implement. Survivors include his wife Nancy; son Dan; and daughters Ann “Tootsie” Walls (Brian Kirner) and Marie (Kevin) Shearing; one grandson Trevor, and a brother Greg Maier. No funeral services will be held as it was Paul’s wish that his estate be used for others, rather than himself. His ashes will be spread privately by his family. Feel free to honor his memory by donating to the Future Farmers of America organization in his name.