Paul M. Smith

(1936-2019)
HUDSON — Paul “Pa” Merlin Smith, 82, of Hudson, died at home Sunday, Jan. 27.
He was born April 7, 1936, in Albany, Ill., son of Guy J. Sr. and Vera Reedy Smith. He married Betty L. Cook on Aug. 2, 1959, in Hudson.
Paul worked as an electrician and was the owner and operator of Paul’s Electric. He formerly worked for Land O’ Lakes from 1983-1995.
Paul was a member of IBEW Local 288. He was a member of the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and served as a Boy Scout Leader for several years.
Survived by: his wife; five children, Jim (Nancy) Smith of Waterloo, Lisa Smith of Parkersburg, Vince (Mindy) Smith of Glidden, Melinda (George Gerlach) Smith of Hudson and Travis (Julia) Smith of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; four sisters, Barbara Hoveland of Pasco, Wash., Karen Flynn of Fairfield, Mont., Roberta Anderson of Iowa City and Sue (Mark) Orfield of Osceola; two brothers, Guy (Ruth) Smith Jr. of Iowa City, and Darrell (Elaine) Smith Williamsburg; a brother-in-law, Rich Schmidt of Iowa City; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Carolee Schmidt.
Services: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. before the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Paul enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, playing cards and hanging out with the guys at Dan’s building.
