Paul M. "Milt" Dobbs

(1935-2019)
JANESVILLE — Paul Milton “Milt” Dobbs, 84, of Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.
He was born March 5, 1935, in Gap Creek, Ky., son of James and Matie (Humble) Dobbs. In 1965, he married Joan Kay Becker at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple would later divorce.
He attended the Janesville Consolidated School. Milt served in the U.S. Army 31st Transportation Division in Frankfurt, Germany, from 1957 to 1959. During his life Milt worked in masonry laying brick for Marquartickleman, J.G. Miller, Jens/Olsen, then went into partnership with Lyle Thomas and Kenny Fisher laying brick in Iowa during the summer and in Missouri during the winter months. Milt then started his own construction company, Paul Dobbs Masonry, and would later bring in his son, forming Paul & Steve Dobbs Construction, retiring in 2012.
Survived by: two sons, Steve (Cindy) Dobbs of Janesville and Kent Dobbs of Denver, Colo.; two daughters, Kim (Jeff) Crowe of Prophetstown, Ill., and Diana (Zak Siela) Nation of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Trevor (Rachel) Richmond, Amanda Dobbs, Zachary (Jessica) Dobbs, BreeAnn (Ben) Lane and Elaina (Brent Kolder) Atchinson; 10 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kennedy, Taylor, Leah, Ayden, Kynsley, Mekenna, Luke, Becca and Tanner; and a brother, Howard (Karen) Dobbs of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister in infancy, Ruth Dobbs; and two brothers, Leland and Kenneth Dobbs.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at United Methodist Church, Janesville, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorials Gardens, Cedar Falls, with American Legion Post 522 of Janesville giving honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to American Parkinson Disease Association.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
In his spare time Milt enjoyed building and repairing things and spending time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing with family and friends.
