Paul Lawrence Newton

September 17, 1935-February 26, 2022
Paul passed away on February 26, 2022 at the age of 86. He was born on September 17, 1935, in Waterloo, IA. to Artell and Mildred Mishak Newton. Paul served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Korean War service medal recipient. Paul married Gladys Jeanette Newton on April 29th, 1957.
Preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Bob, Bill and Jack and 3 sisters, Marlene Smith, Carol Koch and Mary Ann Meyer.
Survived by his wife Gladys, 5 sons, Doug (Doris), Tim (Kathi), Darryl, Andy (Tanya), Jon (Kelli), and 3 grandchildren, Chase, Amber and Tyler.
Memorial service will be held on March 21st, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Joseph Husband of Mary in Las Vegas.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.