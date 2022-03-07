Paul Lawrence Newton

September 17, 1935-February 26, 2022

Paul passed away on February 26, 2022 at the age of 86. He was born on September 17, 1935, in Waterloo, IA. to Artell and Mildred Mishak Newton. Paul served in the United States Marine Corps and was a Korean War service medal recipient. Paul married Gladys Jeanette Newton on April 29th, 1957.

Preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Bob, Bill and Jack and 3 sisters, Marlene Smith, Carol Koch and Mary Ann Meyer.

Survived by his wife Gladys, 5 sons, Doug (Doris), Tim (Kathi), Darryl, Andy (Tanya), Jon (Kelli), and 3 grandchildren, Chase, Amber and Tyler.

Memorial service will be held on March 21st, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Joseph Husband of Mary in Las Vegas.