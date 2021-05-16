 Skip to main content
Paul Lauvern Meyeraan
February 21, 1928-May 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Paul Lauvern Meyeraan, 93, of Cedar Falls, died at home Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was born February 21, 1928 in Grundy Center, IA, the son of Carl E. and Ruth J. (Stuck) Meyeraan. Paul married Mona Kruger on September 30, 1949 in Grundy Center. He attended school in Grundy Center and Worthington, MN. Paul served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and was a truck driver, and later a dispatcher, for H & W Motor Express in Waterloo, retiring after over 30 years of service. Paul enjoyed golf, fishing and woodworking. He and Mona enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Meyeraan, of Cedar Falls; his son, J. Paul Meyeraan, of Cedar Rapids, IA and his daughter, Gail (Jim) Trainor, of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and his sister, Betty (John) Tovar, of Cedar Falls.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dean Meyeraan.

Services will be private, with burial at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

