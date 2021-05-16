CEDAR FALLS-Paul Lauvern Meyeraan, 93, of Cedar Falls, died at home Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was born February 21, 1928 in Grundy Center, IA, the son of Carl E. and Ruth J. (Stuck) Meyeraan. Paul married Mona Kruger on September 30, 1949 in Grundy Center. He attended school in Grundy Center and Worthington, MN. Paul served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and was a truck driver, and later a dispatcher, for H & W Motor Express in Waterloo, retiring after over 30 years of service. Paul enjoyed golf, fishing and woodworking. He and Mona enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC for many years.